PMRDA submits Wadachi Wadi Town Planning scheme to state govt

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has submitted the Wadachi Wadi Town Planning (TP) scheme for approval to the state government.

Ramdas Jagtap, a PMRDA officer, stated, “PMRDA presented the state government with a 134.79 hector TP scheme. Around 1700 landowners approved it, and the PMRDA completed the hearing.”

According to PMRDA, assistant town planning director Ravindra Jaybhaye conducted hearings for each individual land owner and has now submitted the plan to the state government.

According to PMRDA, this town planning scheme encompasses 134 hectares of land, with 2.95 hectares surrounding Nullah. After development, landowners would receive 148 developed plots under this scheme. Even 11.72 hectares of land had been set aside for economically disadvantaged sections (EWS).

The ring road would take up a total of 19 hectares of land.

15.50 hector land is reserved for internal roads, 7 plots for open grounds, and 11 plots for various gardens.

This town planning scheme would include a primary health centre, a sewage treatment plan, a fire station, bus stops, a vegetable market, and a shopping centre.

