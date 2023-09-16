PMRDA to carry out feasibility study of common stretch of metro lines

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will appoint a transition advisor (TA) for metro line 4 (Civil court to Loni Kalbhor) and line 5 (Kharadi-Khadakwasla) to study the financial feasibility of development of the common stretch of the metro with Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro).

PMRDA will appoint a transition advisor (TA) for metro line 4 (Civil court to Loni Kalbhor) and line 5 (Kharadi-Khadakwasla)

PMRDA has received the detailed project report (DPR) for the Pune Metro Line 4 (Shivajinagar to Loni Kalbhor and spur to Saswad and Swargate) from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Maha-Metro has DPR for the Pune Metro Line 5 (Khadakwasla to Kharadi).

The stretch from Swargate-Pulgate-Hadapsar (Magarpatta) is common between the two metro Lines, from Swargate to Hadapsar and Kharadi to Khadakwasla.

The state government has constituted a 20-member Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) chaired by Pune divisional commissioner to recommend on taking steps to better the existing public transport system.

Rinaj Pathan, superintendent engineer, PMRDA Metro said, “To develop the common stretch, PUMTA in its meeting directed PMRDA to appoint a transaction advisor (TA) to evaluate the metro lines on PPP (public private partnership)/EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) by considering financial feasibility, risk to the government, convenience for citizens (fare, interchanges etc.). Hence, we called request for proposal (RFP) for the proposed metro line 4 and 5 on PPP model and will submit its report to PUMTA.”

The transaction advisory will also estimate revenues from real estate and other sources, review cost and impact of project on government resources and develop revenue model, prepare the concession agreement, financial appraisal and tender papers.

Atul Gadgil, director (work), Maha-Metro, said, “We have submitted DPR of Kharadi to Khadakwasla and Swargate to Hadapsar route to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). PMRDA has also prepared DPR for Kharadi to Khadakwasla and Civil Court to Loni Kalbhor route. Maha-Metro is a jointly-owned company of Government of India and Government of Maharashtra, while PMRDA is developing the metro project on PPP model. So, the financial feasibility of common metro stretch is studied before taking the final decision.”

Maha-Metro incorporated in 2016 is a 50:50 jointly owned company of Government of India and Government of Maharashtra. PMRDA has awarded the contract for development of 23.203-km Pune Metro Line 3 project on PPP basis.

According to Maha-Metro officials, DPR of phase-2, 25.862-km Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi metro rail link, and the 6.118-km Paudphata-Warje-Manikbaug route will cost ₹9,074.24 crore and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk route of 1.112 km and Ramwadi to Wagholi route of 11.633 km will cost ₹3,609.27 crore, with ₹1,895 crore loan raised by Maha-Metro and the Centre and the state also contributing towards the project.

