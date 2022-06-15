Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMRDA to conduct hearing from June 20 to 27 on objections for draft DP
pune news

PMRDA to conduct hearing from June 20 to 27 on objections for draft DP

The hearing will be conducted at various locations as citizens would get an easy approach, says official, says official
The hearing would be conducted in Talegaon, Ambi, Varale, Badalwadi, Chakan, Mendewadi, Kalhat, Pawalewadi, Kamshet, Somatane, Ahirewadi, Mohitewadi and Naygaon areas. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned to conduct a hearing regarding the suggestion and objections on draft development plan which was published on August 2, 2021.

The hearing will be conducted between June 20 and June 27.

PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “A committee has been appointed to hear the suggestion and objections filed by citizens. The hearing will be conducted at various locations as citizens would get an easy approach. The PMRDA has already sent letters and are also sending out SMS to citizens who had proposed various suggestions and objections.”

The hearing would be conducted in Talegaon, Ambi, Varale, Badalwadi, Chakan, Mendewadi, Kalhat, Pawalewadi, Kamshet, Somatane, Ahirewadi, Mohitewadi and Naygaon areas.

