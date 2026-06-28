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Police arrest four for 10 lakh extortion bid

According to police, the complainant had constructed a building and two houses for the Mamata Foundation near Huzurpaga School in Mangdewadi

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 03:54 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The Bharati Vidyapeeth police on June 24 arrested four persons, including the founder-president of Bhim Sangharsh Sanghatana, for allegedly trying to extort 10 lakh from a complainant by threatening to have his buildings demolished and issuing death threats, police said on Saturday.

Gaikwad allegedly threatened to pursue demolition complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation unless ₹10 lakh was paid and also issued death threats. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Gaikwad allegedly threatened to pursue demolition complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation unless ₹10 lakh was paid and also issued death threats. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, Vinod Nivrutti Gaikwad, Sangram Dattatray Sonawane, Sudhir Mugut Shedge and Nilesh Baban Kumbhar, were booked after police caught Gaikwad and Sonawane allegedly accepting 50,000 during a trap at Kinara Hotel in Katraj. The other two were arrested later.

According to police, the complainant had constructed a building and two houses for the Mamata Foundation near Huzurpaga School in Mangdewadi. Gaikwad allegedly threatened to pursue demolition complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation unless 10 lakh was paid and also issued death threats.

Police said Gaikwad had already received a Titan wristwatch and 10,000 through Google Pay, while 5,000 had been transferred to Sonawane’s bank account before the trap was laid.

A case has been registered under Sections 308(2), 308(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police seized cash, mobile phones, vehicles and other articles worth 7.09 lakh.

API Ganesh Mohite is probing whether the accused targeted other builders, contractors or property owners using a similar modus operandi.

 
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