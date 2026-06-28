Police arrest four for 10 lakh extortion bid

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police on June 24 arrested four persons, including the founder-president of Bhim Sangharsh Sanghatana, for allegedly trying to extort ₹10 lakh from a complainant by threatening to have his buildings demolished and issuing death threats, police said on Saturday.

Gaikwad allegedly threatened to pursue demolition complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation unless ₹10 lakh was paid and also issued death threats. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The accused, Vinod Nivrutti Gaikwad, Sangram Dattatray Sonawane, Sudhir Mugut Shedge and Nilesh Baban Kumbhar, were booked after police caught Gaikwad and Sonawane allegedly accepting ₹50,000 during a trap at Kinara Hotel in Katraj. The other two were arrested later.

According to police, the complainant had constructed a building and two houses for the Mamata Foundation near Huzurpaga School in Mangdewadi. Gaikwad allegedly threatened to pursue demolition complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation unless ₹10 lakh was paid and also issued death threats.

Police said Gaikwad had already received a Titan wristwatch and ₹10,000 through Google Pay, while ₹5,000 had been transferred to Sonawane’s bank account before the trap was laid.

A case has been registered under Sections 308(2), 308(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police seized cash, mobile phones, vehicles and other articles worth ₹7.09 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil said, “The accused allegedly attempted to extort ₹10 lakh by threatening the complainant with demolition of the buildings and serious consequences, including threats to life. Acting on the complaint, we laid a trap and caught two accused while they were accepting ₹50,000. The accused, following their arrest, were produced before the court, which remanded them in police custody till June 29.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil said, “The accused allegedly attempted to extort ₹10 lakh by threatening the complainant with demolition of the buildings and serious consequences, including threats to life. Acting on the complaint, we laid a trap and caught two accused while they were accepting ₹50,000. The accused, following their arrest, were produced before the court, which remanded them in police custody till June 29.” {{/usCountry}}

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API Ganesh Mohite is probing whether the accused targeted other builders, contractors or property owners using a similar modus operandi.