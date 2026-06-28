Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Police arrest four for ₹10 lakh extortion bid

    According to police, the complainant had constructed a building and two houses for the Mamata Foundation near Huzurpaga School in Mangdewadi

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 3:54 AM IST
    By Nadeem Inamdar
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Bharati Vidyapeeth police on June 24 arrested four persons, including the founder-president of Bhim Sangharsh Sanghatana, for allegedly trying to extort 10 lakh from a complainant by threatening to have his buildings demolished and issuing death threats, police said on Saturday.

    Gaikwad allegedly threatened to pursue demolition complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation unless ₹10 lakh was paid and also issued death threats. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    Gaikwad allegedly threatened to pursue demolition complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation unless ₹10 lakh was paid and also issued death threats. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

    The accused, Vinod Nivrutti Gaikwad, Sangram Dattatray Sonawane, Sudhir Mugut Shedge and Nilesh Baban Kumbhar, were booked after police caught Gaikwad and Sonawane allegedly accepting 50,000 during a trap at Kinara Hotel in Katraj. The other two were arrested later.

    According to police, the complainant had constructed a building and two houses for the Mamata Foundation near Huzurpaga School in Mangdewadi. Gaikwad allegedly threatened to pursue demolition complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation unless 10 lakh was paid and also issued death threats.

    Police said Gaikwad had already received a Titan wristwatch and 10,000 through Google Pay, while 5,000 had been transferred to Sonawane’s bank account before the trap was laid.

    A case has been registered under Sections 308(2), 308(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police seized cash, mobile phones, vehicles and other articles worth 7.09 lakh.

    Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil said, “The accused allegedly attempted to extort 10 lakh by threatening the complainant with demolition of the buildings and serious consequences, including threats to life. Acting on the complaint, we laid a trap and caught two accused while they were accepting 50,000. The accused, following their arrest, were produced before the court, which remanded them in police custody till June 29.”

    API Ganesh Mohite is probing whether the accused targeted other builders, contractors or property owners using a similar modus operandi.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Pune News/Police Arrest Four For ₹10 Lakh Extortion Bid
    Home/Cities/Pune News/Police Arrest Four For ₹10 Lakh Extortion Bid
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes