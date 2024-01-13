close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Police arrest six, recover 3.48 kg gold in jewellery shop theft case

Police arrest six, recover 3.48 kg gold in jewellery shop theft case

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Sunil Khadu Kokare, Anil Garale, Siddheshwar alias Tanaji Rajaram Khandekar, Rajashree Kokare, Anil Kokare and Navnath Kokare

The Faraskhana police and the crime branch unit arrested six persons and recovered 3.48 kg gold and cash worth 9.73 lakh in the case related to theft at a jewellery casting unit in Raviwar Peth on December 31 midnight, said officials.

According to the police, prime accused Sunil who was a worker at the unit had hatched the theft plan.
According to the police, prime accused Sunil who was a worker at the unit had hatched the theft plan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sunil Khadu Kokare, Anil Garale, Siddheshwar alias Tanaji Rajaram Khandekar, Rajashree Kokare, Anil Kokare and Navnath Kokare.

According to the police, prime accused Sunil who was a worker at the unit had hatched the theft plan. The probe revealed that Sunil had gone on leave from the unit stating death of his grandmother two days before the incident, but was found present at the spot when the crime was committed.

Police arrested Sunil and Tanaji from Karandewadi in Jat tehsil of Sangli district and the duo confessed the name of their accomplices.

Dadasaheb Chudappa, senior inspector, Faraskhana Police Station, said, “Accused concealed cash and gold at various location in their farm, PVC pipes and water tanks. We used dog squad and bomb disposal squad to find the stolen gold and cash.”

