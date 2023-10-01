Police arrest two for duping woman of 20 lakh

PUNE:

The accused, Yogesh Balaso Jadhav and Sunil Pintu Rathod were arrested by Vishrambaug Police and the search of Tanvir Shmakant Patil, Shivam Guruji, and Anandswami is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune city police on Friday arrested two suspects for allegedly duping a 42-year-old woman for ₹20 lakh by assuring her to multiply her amount to ₹5 crore, police said. The accused, Yogesh Balaso Jadhav and Sunil Pintu Rathod were arrested by Vishrambaug Police and the search of Tanvir Shmakant Patil, Shivam Guruji, and Anandswami is going on.

A complaint regarding the same has been filed by Amruta Santosh Muthiyan 42, a resident of Narayan Peth near Mati Ganpati. The complainant works as a real estate agent and met accused Patil via her business partner.

Patil told her that his guru has the capability to convert ₹5 lakh into ₹75 lakh, attracted by this money-multiplying idea, the complainant approached the guru in August.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the complainant Muthiyan was going through a financial crisis and was unable to raise ₹20 lakh. But in order to multiply money, she approached a private finance company and borrowed the sum by paying heavy interest rates. On September 13, at the complainant’s residence in Narayan Peth, Patil along with others gathered to perform rituals.

Vitthal Dabade, senior police inspector at Vishrambaug Police Station said, “The accused set up a big barrel in front and told her to put ₹20 lakh in it. After that, they turned off the lights and lit something that made the room smoky. Then they told her to leave the room, but the accused stayed in the room for another ten minutes.’’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dabade further said that the accused told her not to open the door as they were going to perform another pooja at Haridwar. However, they never returned and did not respond to her calls later.

DCP Sandeep Singh Gill said, “Taking cognisance of the complaint, we have initiated a search operation and as of now arrested two accused and a search of others is going on.’’

A case was registered at Vishrambag Police Station on September 27 under IPC sections 420 (Cheating) and 34 and further investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!