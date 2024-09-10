Police book 13 office-bearers of housing society for social boycott

The Chatuhshrungi police have booked 13 office-bearers of a co-operative housing society under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016 and Sections 409, 500, 504, 509, 468, 469, 426 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The offence was lodged after a court order under IPC 156 (3) asking the police to lodge an FIR against the accused. The accused discriminated and isolated the victim besides defaming and giving a bad name to the family. According to the FIR, nobody plays with the daughter of the complainant at the society due to conditions created by the accused.

