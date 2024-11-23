Police book Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sharad Koli for unlawful assembly

The Solapur police have booked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sharad Koli for organising an illegal gathering and staging a protest against Congress MP Praniti Shinde. The protest at Solapur was reportedly conducted without seeking permission from authorities. The police have filed a case under relevant sections, including those related to unlawful assembly. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Koli and his supporters gathered at a public area, disrupting normal activities, and staged a protest against Shinde. The police have filed a case under relevant sections, including those related to unlawful assembly.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Sushulkumar Shinde and his daughter and MP Praniti Shinde extended their support to independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi even as Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amar Patil of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is the candidate for Solapur South seat.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

The protest escalated tensions between Shiv Sena UBT and Congress supporters in the region, according to officials.

Koli has not commented on the charges.