Police bust gang of robbers in Narayangaon, three held

Pune rural police busted a gang of robbers and apprehended three individuals including a minor. Cash and stolen items worth ₹4 lakh were recovered from them, said officials.

Police have recovered two motorcycles, golden ornaments, and cash worth of ₹ 4.16 lakh from the arrested accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Tanmay Dilip Thorat (19) from Narayangaon and Mohit Samajpati (18) from Narayangaon.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were involved in at least eight chain snatching, robbery, house break-ins and theft cases registered in various police stations in Pune rural area.

Officials from Narayangaon police station informed that, on November 22, a case of chain snatching incident was reported at Narayangaon. Considering back-to-back robbery and theft cases being reported in the vicinity, police formed a team of officials, to nab the accused.

“After analysis of 50-60 CCTV footage, we identified the accused and consequently arrested them,’’ said Mahadev Shelar, assistant police inspector at Narayangaon police station.

Shelar said, during interrogation, the accused said they were involved in such activities for ‘fun.’

A case has been registered at Narayangaon police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

By arresting the accused, Narayangaon police claimed to have solved two robbery cases, three house break-in cases and three theft cases registered at various police stations in Pune rural area against the accused.