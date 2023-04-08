Inter-district bike theft racket busted; 43 vehicles recovered

An investigation into a series of complaints filed by local residents regarding motorcycle thefts in Pimpri-Chinchwad led the police to bust a theft racket. At least 43 stolen motorcycles worth ₹21.50 lakh were recovered, said police on Saturday.

During investigation of one such theft, the police arrested Shinde after analysing CCTV footage.

According to police officials the team conducted surveillance for weeks before nabbing the accused. The five-member gang was arrested last week by the Wakad police. The stollen motorcycles were sold in Marathwada.

Accused have been identified as Nitin Rajendra Shinde (20), resident of Beed district; Keshav Mahadev Padole (25), resident of Bodkewadi in Maval area; Navnath Suresh Mutkule (24), resident of Thergaon; Rushikesh Ajinath Bhopale (23) and Amol Dagdu Padole (24) from Beed.

Satyawan Mane, senior police inspector at Wakad police station said, “Accused Padole and Mutkule worked as auto drivers in Pimpri-Chinchwad. While driving around, they would identify areas and motorcycles. The other accused would then sell them in Marathwada.”

“During investigation of one such theft, the police arrested Shinde after analysing CCTV footage. Shinde then revealed names of other gang members,” added Mane.

DCP Kakasaheb Dole, while addressing the media on Saturday said, “Further investigations revealed that the gang had been operating for several years and had stolen motorcycles of different models. As of now, we have solved 37 motorcycle theft cases and investigation of cases of remaining motorcycles is going on. We have also registered a case against 17 persons from Marathwada for purchase of stolen vehicle under IPC section 411.”

The process of returning recovered motorcycles to their rightful owners after proper verification and documentation is underway.

Police officials said that they have solved 14 motorcycle theft cases registered at Wakad police station, 4 in Hinjewadi police station, 7 in Baramati taluka police station, 3 in Ranjangaon police station, 2 in Ahmednagar, and one each in Baramati city police station, Walunj MIDC, Pathardi,Kotwali,Karjat, Shrigonda police stations.

