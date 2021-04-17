Police: Citizen movement higher on third weekend lockdown

The movement of citizens on the third weekend lockdown was significantly more than the last two weekends, according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune city police.

“We have felt the effect of this lockdown but in comparison to the last two weekends, the number of people moving out without a valid reason was higher this weekend compared to the past two weekends. Please co-operate with the police, they are putting their lives on the line at 96 check posts and patrolling various spots. They can ask you for identification and reason at any point,” said Shisve in a statement.

These restrictions were brought in place in light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city in the first week of April. Only milk shops are allowed to function in the morning and medical organisations like medical shops, laboratories are allowed to function on the weekends. Grocery shops are supposed to be shut while citizens are not allowed to move around without a valid reason.

Aside from lockdown violations, so far, the police have also collected ₹14,10,34,900 in fine from 2,90,027 violators who failed to wear masks in public places.

Shisve has warned of police action, including confiscating vehicles and penal action, to violators who can spread the infection.

He urged citizens to show the same spirit that was shown by the citizens during the Ganesh festival, December 2020 lockdown, and the past two weekends, in the coming days.