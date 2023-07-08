Pune police foil ATM robbery attempt, five arrested in Warje-Malwadi

During a combing operation on Saturday, a crime branch unit foiled an ATM robbery plot in Warje-Malwadi area and arrested five people.

During a combing operation on Saturday, a crime branch unit foiled an ATM robbery plot in Warje-Malwadi area and arrested five people.

According to the police, to control the law-and-order situation in the city, police were conducting combing operations across the city.

When the team was at Mhada Vasahat in Warje-Malwadi, police found a group of nine people with suspicious activity.

When police headed towards them, one of them opened fire towards police. In counter firing police also fired nine rounds towards them and asked them to surrender.

The operation went on for half an hour and finally, police arrested five people while four others fled from the spot.

The accused have been identified as Amol Ankush Lamture, Raju Pulichand Shinde, Sachin Maruti Khaire from Pune, and Ganesh Maruti Khaire and Akshay Uddhav Solankhe, residents of Warje.

Police have seized one country-made pistol, four live rounds, three sickles, a hammer, and a screwdriver from the accused.

During the operation, one of the accused threw koyta towards the police to evade arrest, in which police constable Prakash Dadasaheb Katte was injured and has been hospitalised.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pune city police, said, “During the combing operation five people have been arrested in Warje-Malwadi.”

Sunil Tambe, ACP, said, “Five out of four accused are on record criminals and at least ten cases are registered against them at various police stations. We have formed teams to nab other accused involved in the case.’’

Tambe said, “During primary interrogation, we came to know that, the accused hatched a robbery plan to loot State Bank of India ATM in the locality. There is an SBI ATM just 300 metres away from the crime spot.”

A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station under 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 307 (attempt to commit murder), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3(25),4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.