Police thwart robbery bid at McDonald’s outlet

Pune: The city police foiled a robbery plan targeting a McDonald’s outlet at Wanowrie early Wednesday morning.

While weapons and a car were recovered from the possession of five arrested members of the gang, search is on to apprehend their accomplices who managed to escape.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prashant Shiva Tikote (22), Ganesh Nandu Sasane (25), Rohan Samundar Kamble (19), Aryan Ganesh Mane (19) and Ajay Sahebrao Gaikwad (19). Two of the gang members on the run are yet to be identified, according to the police officials.

Acting on a tip-off of the presence of an armed group at Wanowrie, police laid a trap near Samvidhan Chowk and arrested them.

During interrogation, police came to know that the accused had hatched a plan to rob the McDonald’s outlet at Wanowrie.

The Wanowrie police have filed a case under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

