Police form two teams to nab three robbers who opened fire at Jeweller in Wanowrie

The Wanowrie police have gathered information of three suspects who had fired six bullets at jeweller Pratik Madanlal Oswal at BT Kawade Road in Wanowrie on Wednesday. To nab the suspects, Pune police have formed two teams.

Cops have obtained CCTV footage of the suspects and believe robbery was the motive behind the attack on the victim, who received two bullet injuries in the leg and one in the face. Meanwhile, the police have officially claimed that customer gold meant for repair and ₹10,000 cash totally estimated to be worth ₹1.10 lakh was stolen from the bag Oswal was holding. The robbers whisked away the bag and escaped under the cover of darkness after opening fire at the jeweller, the police said.

According to the FIR, the incident took place near Sasane Udyan on BT Kawade road around 9.20 pm on Thursday night. The father-son duo were on their two wheeler after closing their shop and going home when they were apprehended by three persons on a motorcycle who objected to Pratik’s driving and questioned him over not riding safely on the road. In the melee, they snatched the bag contained gold and cash and escaped. However, when Pratik object to their criminal act, one of them opened fire at him which left him injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCP Zone 5) Vikrant Deshmukh when contacted said that three accused have been behind the firing incident and CCTV footage of the spot and the crime that took place has been obtained.

“Two teams have been formed to locate the suspects and efforts are on to trace the accused. The jeweller was on his way home along with the father when the robbers, thinking that he had a huge quantity of gold accosted and tried to rob him at gunpoint. Sniffer dog squad was also brought at the scene of crime and co-ordinated efforts are being undertaken,” he said.

