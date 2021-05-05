Police hawaldar and a sex worker found murdered in Pune’s Budhwar Peth

Bodies of a police hawaldar and a commercial sex worker were found in Budhwar Peth area in Maharashtra’s Pune district early on Wednesday morning. Police say the two were killed in separate incidents two to three hours apart. One suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing the policeman, while a hunt is on to arrest the suspect in second murder case.

The cop was identified as Sameer Sayyed (48), a resident of Khadak police lines while the deceased woman was found to be 24-years-old. Sayyed was a Hawaldar attached to the Faraskhana police station. Police believes he was attacked when heading home.

Sayyed’s body was found with wounds caused by sharp weapons in Budhwar Peth and the police suspects he was killed around 1am. They have detained a man named Praveen Mahajan (34), a resident of Budhwar Peth, over suspicion of his involvement in the killing.

“He has been detained and will be arrested after his medical tests are done. For the sex worker [murder] case, we are yet to find a complainant and the process of registration is underway,” said a police officer at Faraskhana police station, who didn’t wish to be named.

Mahajan has a history of violent crimes and has several times violated externments handed out to him in the past. Even now, he was serving a one year externment, said Priyanka Narnavare, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The police officer at Faraskhana PS said the 24-year-old woman was suspected to have been killed in the same area 2-3 hours after Sayyed’s murder. However, the DCP said it was too early to draw conclusions.

“There was some dispute which led to the murder [Sayyed’s] but it is too premature to say anything [conclusively]. We are also chasing a suspect in the second murder,” said Narnavare.