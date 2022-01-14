Police identify 19 accident-prone blackspots in Pune city

PUNE The Pune traffic police department has identified 19 blackspots in the city prone to fatal accidents as per data available for 2021.

Last year, a total of 741 accidents happened in Pune city in which 255 people lost their lives. The highest number of fatal accidents, 45, happened under the jurisdiction of Sinhagad Road police station. Navale bridge and the new Katraj bypass come under this police jurisdiction.

As per information given by the traffic police department, of the 45 accidents on Sinhgad road traffic, nine accidents happened at New Katraj tunnel bypass.

Dari pool bridge had 11 accidents, Navale bridge chowk had 16 accidents and Bhumkar bridge chowk had nine accidents.

“We have identified the blackspots in Pune city as per the data of 2021. There are a total of 19 such blackspots identified by the traffic department and we are now studying the reasons behind accidents happening at each of these blackspots. Compared to 2020, the accidents have reduced at these spots,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“Most of the accidents due to human error and rash driving. It is necessary for citizens to ride their bike or car safely, and follow all the traffic rules. And two-wheeler riders should wear helmets,” added Shrirame.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhagad road-Warje residents association said, “There are several accident-prone spots and chowks on Sinhagad road. Halting riskily on the bypass highway or not following traffic rules have cost lives and people have got seriously injured,”

Accidents in 2021

Total number of accidents - 741

Total number of deaths - 255

Accident black spots in Pune city

New Katraj Tunnel road

Dari Pool bridge road

Navale Bridge chowk

Bhumkar Bridge chowk

Vaiduwadi chowk

Phursungi Phata chowk

Phursungi Railway bridge road

Saswad Road near IBM Company

Mutha River bridge chowk

Dukkarkhind road

Mai Mangeshkar hospital road

Tata Guard Room chowk

Kharadi Bypass chowk

Thitevasti chowk

Sainath chowk

Pathan Shah Darga chowk

Katraj chowk

Mundhwa Railway Bridge chowk

Khadi Machine chowk