Police impose prohibitory orders, traffic diversions in Koregaon Park for vote counting

With the counting of votes for the 2024 assembly elections scheduled to take place at the Food Corporation of India’s godown at Koregaon Park on Saturday, November 23, the police have imposed prohibitory orders and significant traffic diversions for the purpose of security and smooth operations. Police deployed at t the Food Corporation of India’s godown at Koregaon Park. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Votes will be counted for assembly constituencies including Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Cantonment and Kasba. Joint commissioner of police, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, has announced strict security measures including a ban on mobile phones and electronic devices at the counting centre. Entry will only be allowed to those with authorised passes, and carrying sticks or inflammable material is prohibited. A curfew has also been imposed with vehicles restricted from entering the Koregaon Park area.

In addition to the prohibitory orders, several traffic changes have been implemented in the Koregaon Park area. Parking is prohibited for 200 metres along South Main Road in lane numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5. The road from Don Bosco Youth Centre to the counting centre will be closed to traffic from 10 pm on Friday till the counting of votes is over on Saturday. Vehicles coming from St Mira College and Atur Park Society will not be allowed to go toward lane number 1 on South Main Road. Vehicles coming from lane numbers 5, 6 and 7 will not be allowed to go toward lane number 4; they can take a right turn and proceed accordingly. Vehicles coming from South Main Road will not be allowed to enter plot number 38 Jain Property in lane number 2, and bungalows 67 and 68 in lane number 3.

Traffic in the area will be restored to normal after the counting of votes concludes. Traffic police have requested the public to adhere to the changes and cooperate with the security measures to ensure that the counting of votes is carried out without disruption.