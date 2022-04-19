Police lathicharge protestors over village merger with PMC
Pune: Police on Tuesday lathicharged a group of people sitting on fast for the last two days as part of protest against the merger of their village with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The police had to use force to disperse the protesting crowd, said PMC officials.
The protest was led by Namesh Babar at Katraj chowk. They claimed of not getting adequate basic amenities despite the civic body charging tax. The residents alleged that even after 25 years of the merger of Katraj with PMC, people are deprived of basic facilities.
The protestors included residents from Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi and Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi.
-
No water supply in some areas of Pune on Apr 21
Pune Municipal Corporation has announced no water supply to Aundh, Baner, ITI Road, Spicer College, Bopodi, Old Mumbai-Pune road and Anand Park areas on Thursday (April 21). Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “As the water pipeline in front of Sindh Society has become a hurdle for the proposed Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route, PMC will be shifting it. Hence, water supply to nearby areas will be affected to carry out the work.”
-
NSA slapped on five accused in Jahangirpuri violence case | Top 5 updates
Three days after the Jahangipuri violence in northwest Delhi, the police on Tuesday said the situation is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the area, even as the stringent National Security Act has been reportedly slapped on five accused arrested in connection with the clashes. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has arrested another accused identified as Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli in connection with the clashes.
-
25-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting teenager
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for sexual assault of a teenager whose mother considered him as brother. The arrested was identified as a resident of Thergaon Gaonthan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, 25, Tejas Suresh Ahivale. A complaint was lodged by a 35-year-old woman who considered Ahivale her brother, according to her complaint. The girl was allegedly found to be four months pregnant when her mother realised what had happened.
-
Technical sessions, laser show mark Chandigarh Yoga College event
Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, ministry of Ayush, organised an event “Yogotsav-2022” on Tuesday as a prelude to 8th International Day of Yoga (June 21). The event comprised three sessions, the first of which was on common yoga protocol at Rock Garden from 6 am onwards. The session was conducted by coordinator of this event, Roshanlal and had more than 500 participants.
-
26-year-old arrested for murder of 8-year-old in Chikhali
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night. The child was reported missing earlier on Sunday and found in an unused accommodation a few metres from his house. The arrested man, who was among those detained for questioning on Monday, was identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar, according to the police.
