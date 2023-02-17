Police lodge FIR in connection with banners related to Brahmin community

PUNE The Vishrambaug Police have lodged a case against unidentified persons for allegedly putting up banners urging Brahmin voters to opt for NOTA in the forthcoming bypolls. Police constable Kiran Shinde lodged the FIR in connection with the incident.

The byelection was necessitated in the assembly segment following the death of former MLA Mukta Tilak after which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass gave the election ticket to veteran BJP corporator Hemant Rasane, who is a non-brahmin and is pitted against Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

Brahims make up a sizable proportion of voters in the assembly segment and can have a decisive impact on the election’s outcome, according to party observers.

The banner stated “We have decided to teach a lesson. Kasba Peth belonged to the Kakasaheb Gadgil family, Mukta Tilak and Girish Bapat. Why was it taken away? We are going to press NOTA.” During the early decades, both Congress and the BJP chose to field Brahmin candidates. The Brahmin population is estimated to be around 13 per cent, with the constituency itself undergoing massive demographic change over the years.

After MLA Mukta Tilak’s death, her husband, Shailesh Tilak had shown the desire to contest the election but the party chose Rasane who is a four-time corporator from the same area and is also a trustee at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple.

Tilak, who was upset about being denied the ticket, went on record saying that the party’s decision would incur the wrath of the Brahmins. The next day, many banners could be seen hanging in various locations throughout the assembly segment area.

According to BJP leaders, the opposition parties placed these banners on purpose to confuse voters and gain mileage. Earlier on February 6, BJP state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule while reacting to disappointment among Brahmin voters said, “The Brahmin community has always backed BJP and this time too, Rasane will get their support. The entire community has been extremely supportive.”

While Rasane said, “The BJP is a pariwar (family), and whoever gets a ticket, all the supporters back him. The BJP has the support of the voters as well.”

Many BJP leaders believed that the opposition was using such banners to confuse voters.