Police official killed in road accident near Bhosari

A Pimpri Chinchwad police personnel was killed in a road accident at Pune –Nashik highway near Bhosari on Friday night at around 1:30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Akhade. He was heading towards Chakan from Nashik Phata in his personal car on Friday night. When he was near Bhosari, his car rammed into a tree along the road when he was trying to save an animal that came in front of his car, said officials.

The locals took him to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Bhosari police has registered an accidental death case and further investigation is going on.