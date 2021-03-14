Home / Cities / Pune News / Police on the lookout for five for attempted murder of 36-year old
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Pune police are on the lookout for five people for the attempted murder of a 36-year-old man. The accused were allegedly trying to usurp property from in Ambegaon, Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Pradeep Patil (36) a resident of Prarambh Niwas, Jambhulwadi road, Ambegaon.

The incident happened on March 1, but a complaint in the matter was lodged on Saturday ,and a case was registered on Sunday.

According to the complainant, five men arrived in a JCB on the property where he lives and claimed to be the rightful owners. The men felled the compound wall of the property and started verbally abusing and threatening Patil.

The intention of the men was to allegedly take forceful ownership of the property, as per the complaint

The driver of the JCB hit Patil with the bucket of the JCB and pushed him in the path of the machine’s hefty tyres, according to the complainant.

The complainant sustained grievous injuries and underwent treatment for them, he told the police.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 447, 504, 506, 350, 427, and rioting of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station against the five.

