Police patrols to increase during Navratri to ensure no crowding at temples in Pune

PUNE The Pune Police will remain watchful to avoid crowd gathering during the nine-day Navratri festival that starts from Thursday, October 7.

With temples across the state also opening on the same day, city police will increase patrolling around major temples in the city.

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s order which is on the lines of the state government order states that garba, dandiya and social gatherings are not allowed during the festival.

The PMC has urged people to opt for e-darshan instead of visiting temples during Navratri.

“We will be keeping a watch on big societies for social gathering and dandiya parties. If huge crowds gather then action will be taken,” said a senior police official from the commissioner’s office, requesting anonymity.

The temples have been told to ensure safe distance, and thermal screening is a must for all the devotees.

Chaturshrungi temple is ready to welcome devotees maintaining all Covid norms.

“There is no separate queue or admission for VIPs this year. The rules issued by the government will be followed,” said a release issued by the temple trust.

“Our officers will be keep watch on all temples whereNavratri is celebrated. All the temples have been urged to keep the celebration a low-key affair like the Ganesh mandals did during the 10-day Ganesh festival,” said the police official.