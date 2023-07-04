Police personnel, two others booked in rape case

PUNE:

In her complaint lodged at the Mundhwa police station, the 24-year-old victim mentioned that the accused had raped her for the last three years with a promise of getting married to her. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune city police on Monday booked police personnel from Crime Branch Unit for his alleged involvement in a rape case, police said.

The accused, who is deputed as Police Amaldar at the crime branch office, has been booked with another police personnel and two others including a woman under IPC sections 420, 376, 392, 323, 504, 506 and relevant sections of ST/ST Atrocities Act. According to the victim’s statement, the prime accused allegedly established a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage and repeatedly delayed plans to marry her.

In her complaint lodged at the Mundhwa police station, the 24-year-old victim mentioned that the accused had raped her for the last three years with a promise of getting married to her. When the victim inquired about the accused’s marital preparations on June 1, the accused assaulted her with the assistance of his accomplices.

