Police posers rob senior citizens in Wakad

In yet another case of citizens getting robbed by men posing as policemen, an elderly couple was robbed of gold jewellery worth ₹1,85,000 on Tuesday morning in Wakad.

A complaint was lodged by a 77-year-old man who was walking with his wife along the road that connects Chhatrapati chowk to Kalewadi phata, according to the complaint.

The complainant was identified as Ramchandra Sadashiv Panchgade (77), a businessman living in a residential complex in Kaspate Vasti area of Wakad.

The two approached the pedestrian couple around 10 am and told them that they were policemen.

“Two people approached them on a two-wheeler and said that there has been a murder in the area and that the two senior citizens need to meet their fake senior officer who was standing ahead on the couple’s walking route. They went to the third man who asked them questions and said that the woman needs to remove her jewellery. As they were very old, they pretended to help them remove the jewellery and put it in the cloth bag that the couple was carrying and then tied 3-4 knots on the bag. By the time, the couple could open the knots and check, these men had fled,” said PSI Maksood Karim Maner of Wakad police station.

A case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station. Two similar cases have been registered in Pune city while one other case is registered at Dehuroad police station of Dehuroad police station.