Tue, Sept 02, 2025
Police raid gambling den, arrest 27

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 06:12 am IST

During the operation, police also seized gambling equipment and cash, collectively valued at ₹34 lakh

Pimpri Chinchwad police raided a gambling den in Charholi Budruk, Charholi, on the evening of August 30 and rounded up 27 men for involvement in illegal betting activities. History sheeters Ganpat Landge and Ketan Zore were also among those nabbed.

A case was registered against the accused on August 31 at Dighi Police Station under sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During the operation, police also seized gambling equipment and cash, collectively valued at 34 lakh. A case was registered against the accused on August 31 at Dighi Police Station under sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act.

According to police, the raid was conducted following a tip-off about large-scale gambling activities being carried out in the area. Acting swiftly, a police team reached the spot, surrounded the premises and apprehended all the accused on the spot.

Further investigation is underway to trace the financial networks of the gambling operations.

