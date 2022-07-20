Police raid gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, 55 booked

Pune: The Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, booked 55 people and recovered materials, including cash worth ₹4.55 lakh. A team led by senior police inspector Arvind raided the premises. The police have booked the accused under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, Sections 120 B (conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.

