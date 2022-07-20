Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police raid gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, 55 booked

Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, booked 55 people and recovered materials, including cash worth 4.55 lakh. A team led by senior police inspector Arvind raided the premises. The police have booked the accused under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, Sections 120 B (conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.

