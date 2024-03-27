 Police seize ₹50 lakh cash from car on Pune-Mumbai Expressway - Hindustan Times
Police seize 50 lakh cash from car on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 27, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The vehicle carrying the cash was intercepted at Urse toll plaza and was on its way to Pune from Mumbai to Pune

The Shirgaon police during a patrol check on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate intercepted a car in which cash estimated to be worth 50 lakh was seized on Tuesday.

The cash seizure comes amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections code of conduct came into force in Maharashtra wherein the district administration has taken additional security measures and erected checkpoints to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct.

Deputy commissioner of police Bapu Bangar said that Shirgaon police said, “The incident is being investigated.”

