Police start recording statements of Redbird Flight Training Academy officials

The Baramati police have started recording statements of the accused in the first information report (FIR) lodged against officials of Redbird Flight Training Academy.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended flight operations at Redbird after the twin aircraft crashes on October 19 and October 22 this year. (HT PHOTO)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended flight operations at Redbird after the twin aircraft crashes on October 19 and October 22 this year.

A case regarding the same has been lodged at the Baramati police station on Monday against nine officials of the training academy for not cooperating with investigators.

The police have invoked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 353 (deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 186 (punishment for obstructing any public servant in the discharge of public functions) against the accused.

Prabhakar More, senior police station incharge, said an investigation was underway against the accused.

“Currently, we are in the process of recording their statements,” he said.

The FIR states that the investigation team of DGCA in Baramati to probe the lapses in an aircraft accident at the academy did not provide necessary co-operation and the company officials created obstruction and prevented the government officials from discharging their duties.

