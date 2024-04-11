Police warn transgenders against demanding money

Pune City Police on Wednesday announced that transgenders are prohibited from gathering at traffic junctions and asking for money. In its notification, the police mentioned that it is observed that transgenders visit houses on various occasions without invitation and are involved in forcefully demanding money and indulging in obscene acts. Pune City Police on Wednesday announced that transgenders are prohibited from gathering at traffic junctions and asking for money. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

They are also found harassing commuters and forcing them to pay money. Henceforth strict action will be taken for violation of these norms under IPC sections 143,144, 147,159,384,385, 503,504 and 506 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Maharashtra police act.

According to the notification, the order will remain in effect from April 12 to May 11, 2024.

Pune police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, said “On Wednesday we have issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC. According to that, it is prohibited for transgender at gather at traffic junctions and forcefully solicit money from motorists and commuters. Violation of this may face strict legal action.”