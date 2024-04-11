 Police warn transgenders against demanding money - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Police warn transgenders against demanding money

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 11, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Pune police ban transgenders from gathering at traffic junctions, demanding money. Violators face legal action under various sections of the IPC.

Pune City Police on Wednesday announced that transgenders are prohibited from gathering at traffic junctions and asking for money. In its notification, the police mentioned that it is observed that transgenders visit houses on various occasions without invitation and are involved in forcefully demanding money and indulging in obscene acts.

Pune City Police on Wednesday announced that transgenders are prohibited from gathering at traffic junctions and asking for money. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Pune City Police on Wednesday announced that transgenders are prohibited from gathering at traffic junctions and asking for money. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

They are also found harassing commuters and forcing them to pay money. Henceforth strict action will be taken for violation of these norms under IPC sections 143,144, 147,159,384,385, 503,504 and 506 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Maharashtra police act.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the notification, the order will remain in effect from April 12 to May 11, 2024.

Pune police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, said “On Wednesday we have issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC. According to that, it is prohibited for transgender at gather at traffic junctions and forcefully solicit money from motorists and commuters. Violation of this may face strict legal action.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Police warn transgenders against demanding money
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On