Policeman booked for extortion

Vimantal police have booked constable Pradip Mote for demanding Rs5 lakh from a petrol pump owner based in the area. According to the owner of the petrol pump, the constable was demanding money for the smooth functioning of his business.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint by Kaluram Dattaray Khandave (35), on Wednesday, he is running a petrol pump in the Vimantal area for the last few years. On September 18, constable Mote came to the petrol pump at around 10 am and allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money for the smooth function of his business in the area. In his complaint, Khandave said Mote threatened him to face dire consequences if he failed to pay the money.

Assistant police inspector Shivdas Lahane said after the initial investigation we have lodged an FIR against Mote and further investigation is going on.

According to police, Mote had earlier posted at Vimantal police station now transferred to police headquarters. When Mote was at Vimantal police station he had filed a complaint against Khandave over an alleged attack on Mote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered under sections 387,504,506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).