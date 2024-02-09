Polio campaign in Pune from March 3-8

In a concerted effort to maintain India’s polio-free status and protect the children from poliovirus the Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) is gearing up for a mass campaign. The officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a training session for the PMC healthcare officials on Monday (January 12). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The campaign will be held between March 3-8 and over 3.25 lakh children aged under five years will be vaccinated during the programme, said the officials.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Dr Rajesh Dighe, chief immunization officer of PMC, said, a total of 1,400 booths with 102 fixed booths for polio immunisation will be set up.

“Also, the mobile team will go door-to-door to vaccinate the children who were unable to take the polio vaccine. We have appointed 26 mobile teams and 20-night teams to visit the labour camps and children living on the streets,” he said.

The officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a training session for the PMC healthcare officials on Monday (January 12).

The city task force for polio immunisation, headed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar will hold a meeting on Tuesday (January 13) with schools, the Pediatric Doctors Association, non-government organisations and other stakeholders to discuss the campaign.

The civic body will take help from nursing colleges and National Cadet Corps (NCC) students for the campaign.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, this year after the merger of new villages the number of eligible children for Polio vaccination has increased. Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Kumar, we have meticulously planned the vaccination drive targeting children between the ages of 0 and 5.

“The nodal offices at ward and zonal level have been appointed. Once the polio vaccine is received it will be immediately distributed at the ward level,” he said.