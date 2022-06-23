Political parties, independent candidates put up hoardings to welcome warkaris, provide free services

PUNE With the palkhis of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar taking a two-day halt in Pune city starting Wednesday, hundreds of dindis (groups of warkaris) comprising lakhs of warkaris from across the state have come to Pune, and the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo them, ahead of the forthcoming municipal elections.

The warkaris on Wednesday, were welcomed with a host of boards, flexes; big and small, put by leaders of political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and Congress. In addition to this, they are also providing various free services including free food and medical checkups to the warkaris.

Interestingly, the boards that have been put up all over the city have the names of former corporators along with the newly-formed ward numbers. This is to appeal to the local public and inform them about the social services that have been carried out for the warkaris during the wari by the respective political parties.

Indian National Congress (INC) member Sakib Abaji from ward number 28 in Nana peth area has arranged free haircuts and shaving for the warkaris. Similarly, Shiv Sena corporator Vishal Dhanawade has put up hundreds of boards across Nana peth announcing accommodation and meals for two days for the warkaris.

Even independent candidates desirous of contesting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections this year have arranged services for the warkaris. Prashant Mujumle, an independent candidate from the Shukrawar peth area who has arranged two days’ accommodation and various services for the warkaris, said, “After a gap of two years, the wari is coming to our city and we are glad to serve the warkaris. Also, I am preparing for the municipal corporation elections so this is the time to help our community and mix with the people. Just like me, all other political party leaders and individuals are cashing in on this opportunity.”