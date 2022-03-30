Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Politicians, residents oppose PMRDA’s move to lease out amenity spaces

Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned to lease out prime amenity spaces, political leaders and residents are up in arms against the authority.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi said, “PMRDA is planning to lease out 17 amenity spaces which have a total area of 1.34 lakh square feet. The PMRDA is expecting to get Rs13.10 crore from the same. We have demanded to stop the process as already the hearing on suggestion and objections on development plan (DP) is underway.”

“If the process is underway than the PMRDA should not take steps to lease out the properties,” they said.

Some residents, meanwhile, have sent a letter to the PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase and opposed the move.

