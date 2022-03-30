Home / Cities / Pune News / Politicians, residents oppose PMRDA’s move to lease out amenity spaces
pune news

Politicians, residents oppose PMRDA’s move to lease out amenity spaces

PUNE As Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned to lease out prime amenity spaces, political leaders and residents are up in arms against the authority
As Pune Mahanagar Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned to lease out prime amenity spaces, political leaders and residents are up in arms against the authority. (HT FILE PHOTO)
As Pune Mahanagar Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned to lease out prime amenity spaces, political leaders and residents are up in arms against the authority. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned to lease out prime amenity spaces, political leaders and residents are up in arms against the authority.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi said, “PMRDA is planning to lease out 17 amenity spaces which have a total area of 1.34 lakh square feet. The PMRDA is expecting to get Rs13.10 crore from the same. We have demanded to stop the process as already the hearing on suggestion and objections on development plan (DP) is underway.”

“If the process is underway than the PMRDA should not take steps to lease out the properties,” they said.

Some residents, meanwhile, have sent a letter to the PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase and opposed the move.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out