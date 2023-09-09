Pool-sized potholes on PCMC roads, residents demanding repair for over a year

PUNE: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad are irked over the dilapidated condition of Shiv Road in Moshi, which has pool-sized potholes making commuting impossible. Area residents and the Housing Society Federation have written to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) requesting to conduct repair work on priority.

The 18-metre-wide and 3-kilometre-long Shiv Road connects Moshi to Dehu gaon and other multiple areas. (HT PHOTO)

The 18-metre-wide and 3-kilometre-long Shiv Road connects Moshi to Dehu gaon and other multiple areas. For the past one year, the road is in dilapidated condition and has developed multiple pool-sized potholes near the Balaji Vishwa Society, said area residents.

The residents and Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation on Saturday wrote to the PCMC, chief Shekhar Singh, requesting to conduct the repair work at the earliest. The road has been in bad shape for over a year due to the lack of budget, said citizens.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Federation said, “There are multiple potholes on this road and giant size potholes are located right in front of a school. It becomes difficult for the senior citizens, children and women to use the road. The PCMC has done a shoddy job and almost half of the road is in bad shape. The road should be developed properly with a footpath, storm water line, drainage line and not just a pothole repair.”

Area resident and secretary of the federation, Prakash Jukantwar. said, “This area and this road in particular have so many potholes that we can’t keep track. The road is accident-prone and PCMC is neglecting this area. There are over 20,000 residents located on this road.”

Dnyandeo Jundhare, PCMC road department head said, “The repair work of the road will be done within a week and the massive potholes will be repaired on priority. The road repair work has been stuck due to some technical problems. We have also floated a tender for repair and redevelopment of the Shiv Road.”