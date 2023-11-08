Poor response forces PMRDA to list 14 land parcels again for e-auction

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has listed 28 land parcels for e-auction on long lease and generate revenue. The properties include 14 that found no takers in the previous e-auction exercise as it is located in remote villages that lack in terms of development.

The properties include 14 that found no takers in the previous e-auction exercise as it is located in remote villages that lack in terms of development. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMRDA will e-auction open lands across 28 villages located in Mulshi, Haveli and Shirur talukas on December 3, officials said on Tuesday.

The plot size varies from 225 square metre to 3177.71 square metre with basic price ranging from ₹32,49,000 to ₹89,62,000.

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector, PMRDA, said, “All these plots fall under unreserved categories. Of the 28 plots, around 14 are listed again for e-auction as we did not get good response from developers, unlike semi-urban areas adjacent to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).”

PMRDA mentioned names of villages like Kesnand, Khed Shivapur, Loni Kalbhor, Hinjewadi, Maan, Bhugaon, Pirangut, Nande, Somatane and Shirur.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!