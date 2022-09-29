Poor response to booster doses in Maha, Pune

People in Maharashtra, including Pune, are not coming forward to take booster doses and across Maharashtra 9.3 per cent of doses were covered in the last 75 days under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. The campaign of free precaution dose vaccination drive for everyone over 18 years of age ends on September 30.

The response overall has been poor, said officials.

In a bid to increase vaccination the Centre announced free booster doses for 75 days starting from July 15, under the campaign.

The total due beneficiaries for booster doses were 51,419,614, as per the state health department. However, 4,784,168 doses were given across Maharashtra since July 15. The overall coverage is 9.3 per cent, confirmed state health department officials.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer with the health department, said that till Thursday, there has been no communication from the central government if the drive will continue post-September 30.

“We have enough vaccination stock with us and for the districts as well. However, there has been no communication of overall continuation of this drive by the central government till Thursday evening,” said Dr Desai.

He added that the total coverage of the second dose under this drive has been 6.6 per cent across Maharashtra till Thursday. There were 1,156,977 second doses administered since July 15 this year. Whereas the target was 17,507,528 beneficiaries. The overall coverage of the second dose is just 6.6 per cent.

“The overall coverage has been less for vaccination this time. But beneficiaries especially those who are at higher risk should ensure that they complete their booster dose course so that even if they Covid infection it remains mild,” said Dr Desai.

The highest beneficiaries covered under this campaign for booster doses were reported in Mumbai, followed by Thane, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune districts.

Whereas for the second dose, Nagpur reported the highest number of beneficiaries taking the second doses followed by Mumbai and Pune.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 453 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported in the state due to the infection. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

Vaxx coverage

Region– Due precaution doses – precaution doses administered (till September 28)

Maharashtra – 51,419,614 – 4,784,168

Mumbai – 7,249,517– 408,237

Thane – 4,439,167 – 389,112

Nagpur – 2,168,635 – 359,331

Nashik – 2,325,882 – 339,519

Pune– 5,901,934 – 324,039

Source: State health department