Poor response to RTE admissions in Maharashtra

While Pune district took lead in filling registration for Right to Education Act (RTE) online admission with 2,296 applications recorded till Thursday evening, the state’s figure stood at 7,416. The authorities reported poor response from other districts. Students will be admitted to 886,159 seats in 76,036 schools across the state under the RTE process that started from April 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Parents are disappointed by the list of only government and aided schools coming up while filling the application form.

“Why apply for RTE if you want to get admission in a government school? We can get admission to these schools without RTE. We are looking forward to our child getting an opportunity to study in English medium private schools,” one of the parents said.

“I want to take admission for my daughter through RTE. As I am a single mother, I cannot afford high fees of private schools, but the online facility is not showing private schools. Hence, there is no use take admission under RTE,” said Shweta Kenjale, a parent from Pimpri.