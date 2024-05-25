 Porsche car crash: Strict action would be taken against the guilty, says Ajit Pawar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Porsche car crash: Strict action would be taken against the guilty, says Ajit Pawar

ByHT Correspondent
May 25, 2024 08:22 AM IST

On allegations that his party MLA Sunil Tingre reached the police station on the accident day and tried to influence the case, Pawar said, Tingre has clarified the matter

Five days after the accident involving a minor driving a Porsche car and mowing down two persons, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that strict action would be taken against the guilty.

I was keeping a close watch on the Pune incident. I was getting update from deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who had rushed to Pune and personally looked into the matter, he said. (HT FILE)
I was keeping a close watch on the Pune incident. I was getting update from deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who had rushed to Pune and personally looked into the matter, he said. (HT FILE)

“After the Mumbai Lok Sabha election, I was at the Mantralaya. I am not media friendly and do not like to come in front of cameras and speak on every issue. I was keeping a close watch on the Pune incident. I was getting update from deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who had rushed to Pune and personally looked into the matter. I preferred to stay at Mumbai and was giving necessary instructions to officials related to the case,” Pawar told the media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Pawar said, “Whoever is guilty would be punished. The law is equal for all.”

On allegations that his party MLA Sunil Tingre reached the police station on the accident day and tried to influence the case, Pawar said, “Tingre has clarified the matter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Porsche car crash: Strict action would be taken against the guilty, says Ajit Pawar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On