Porsche car crash: Strict action would be taken against the guilty, says Ajit Pawar

Five days after the accident involving a minor driving a Porsche car and mowing down two persons, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that strict action would be taken against the guilty. I was keeping a close watch on the Pune incident. I was getting update from deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who had rushed to Pune and personally looked into the matter, he said. (HT FILE)

“After the Mumbai Lok Sabha election, I was at the Mantralaya. I am not media friendly and do not like to come in front of cameras and speak on every issue. I was keeping a close watch on the Pune incident. I was getting update from deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who had rushed to Pune and personally looked into the matter. I preferred to stay at Mumbai and was giving necessary instructions to officials related to the case,” Pawar told the media.

Pawar said, “Whoever is guilty would be punished. The law is equal for all.”

On allegations that his party MLA Sunil Tingre reached the police station on the accident day and tried to influence the case, Pawar said, “Tingre has clarified the matter.”