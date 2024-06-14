Porsche crash: Pune police say viscera report of deceased not bearing on case

Following the allegations of attempt to tamper with viscera report of victims in Porsche crash case, the Pune police on Thursday confirmed that the outcome of the report, which is awaited, will not have bearing on the case. The teenager is currently in an observation home till June 25. His parents are in police custody over alleged swapping of blood samples to get the minor off the hook. (HT FILE)

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that they are yet to received the final autopsy report of the victims.

“Even if it shows that the two motorcycle riders who died were drunk, it is immaterial as the Porsche driven by the accused teenager hit them from behind. Whether the deceased had consumed alcohol or not holds no water and has no impact on the case,” Kumar said.

The minor driving the luxury car had knocked down and killed two techies Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta at Kalyaningar on May 19.

Earlier in the morning, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh alleged that attempts are being made to prove that the deceased IT professionals were drunk. He stated that it could be argued in court that the accident took place because of them (victims), and the minor, who is currently in the observation home, could be released in the Porsche crash case.

The former home minister wrote on X: “In the Pune Porsche accident case, it has come to the fore that under political pressure, attempts were made to change the blood samples of the accused and prepare a report that the accused had not consumed alcohol. Now, as a former home minister, my information is that preparations have been made to show alcohol positive in the viscera report of the deceased. So, it can be proved in the court that the IT professionals on the motorcycle who died were drunk and it was due to them that the accident happened. So that the builder’s son can be released soon.”

On Deshmukh’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that it is well known that the deceased were returning from a pub.

“Even if it turns out that the deceased had consumed alcohol, it will not make any difference in the case. But former home minister will not understand this,” said Upadhye.