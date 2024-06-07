Pune Porsche crash: Teen's father, grandfather booked in separate case of suicide

The Pune Police has charged the father and grandfather of the minor boy involved in the May 19 Porsche accident, along with three others, in a separate case of abetment of suicide case, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Porsche crash in Kalyani Nagar resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals. (HT PHOTO)

What is the case?

DS Kature, a construction businessman from Vadgaon Sheri, lodged the complaint against Vinay Kale, from whom his son Shashikant Kature had borrowed money. Unable to repay the loan, Shashikant faced harassment from Kale, who compounded the interest, leading to Shashikant's suicide in January. Initially, Kale was charged under IPC sections 306 and 506.

Further investigation implicated the juvenile's father, grandfather, and three others, adding IPC sections 420 and 34 to the case.

Father, grandfather, mother already in jail

The grandfather is already in custody for allegedly kidnapping and wrongfully confining their family driver, who was coerced into claiming responsibility for the fatal accident. The father and the mother are also in custody over the juvenile's blood sample swapping case.

The crash in Kalyani Nagar resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals when the Porsche, allegedly driven by the minor, collided with their two-wheeler.

On Thursday, the grandfather filed a petition with the Bombay High Court, alleging wrongful detention and false charges in the kidnapping case.

The petition, filed by his lawyer, claimed the driver chose to stay with the petitioner for safety after his release from police custody, calling the driver's complaint "concocted and bogus" and seeking the petitioner's release and action against the police.

(Inputs from PTI)

