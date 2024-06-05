Pune Porsche case: Forensic report reveals teen's blood sample swapped with his mother

Pune Police on Wednesday told a Pune court that the forensic reports confirmed that the blood sample of the 17-year-old minor, who killed two software engineers in the city's Kalyani Nagar area after hitting their bike with his Porsche, was swapped with his mother's to derail the investigation. The Porsche car found without a number plate in Pune on May 21. (PTI Photo)

As reported by ANI, the court ordered the parents of the minor to be in police custody until June 10th. They also ordered Dr Srihari Halnor, Dr Ajay Taware, and Atul Ghatkamble until June 7th.

The Pune Police produced the parents of the minor, along with two doctors from Sassoon Hospital and one staff member, before the district court.

On Sunday, the police told the court that the teen's blood samples seemed to have been tampered with after they visited the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

The mother of the minor was arrested on June 1 because it was discovered that her blood samples were swapped with her son's.

Earlier, the boy's father, a renowned real estate tycoon, was arrested for allegedly hiding evidence related to the incident.

According to the police, the parents allegedly planned and hid evidence related to the car accident. They went to Sassoon Hospital to switch the blood samples of their son, replacing his with his mother's.

In the accident on May 19, the drunk teenager reportedly killed two 24-year-old techies, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

People who witnessed the incident said the boy was drunk when it happened. But because his blood sample was tampered with, the police couldn't confirm the same.

On Wednesday, the Pune police also asked the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to extend the custody of the teen. He is staying in an observation home, and his custody is supposed to end today.

Eleven people, including the 17-year-old's father, mother, and grandfather, have been arrested in the case so far.

Investigators say the parents admitted that their son was driving the Porsche during the accident. They were arrested by the crime branch. The mother also confessed during the investigation that her blood was used to tamper with the blood sample report from Sassoon General Hospital, police said earlier.

The father, who was already in custody for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping of the driver, was detained along with the teen's grandfather.

Three people from Sassoon General Hospital, including the head of the forensics department, a former Casualty Medical Officer, and a mortuary staffer, were arrested for changing the blood samples of the minor.

The 17-year-old was let off lightly by the juvenile board right after the accident on May 19. However, once the incident became a national issue inviting outrage, he was taken into custody again.