Pune Porsche crash case: Minor’s granddad moves HC for wrongful detention

Pune: The grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Porsche car accident that claimed lives of two IT professionals on Thursday moved the high court seeking relief from what he claims is illegal and wrongful detention by the Pune police. The charges include wrongful abduction, illegal confinement, and criminal intimidation of the family driver, under IPC Sections 342, 365, 368, and 506 read with 34. (FILE PHOTO)

The 77-year-old was arrested on May 25, 2024, as the Yerawada Police Station registered a separate FIR against him the same day.

The charges include wrongful abduction, illegal confinement, and criminal intimidation of the family driver, under IPC Sections 342, 365, 368, and 506 read with 34. His lawyer Ashutosh Srivastava objected to the arrest in the petition stating, “The grandfather was arrested and taken into police custody by the Yerawada police on May 25, and is currently languishing at the Yerawada Central Prison. My client who is a senior citizen has been wrongfully implicated in the case based on allegations. It is crucial to note that the legal provisions and compliances as laid down in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 were not followed while detaining my client. The petition in High Court challenges the same for justice to prevail.”

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by the minor at Kalyaninagar on May 19.