Porsche crash: Verdict on bail expected on August 22

Pune: Pune court is likely to announce verdict in the bail applied by six persons accused of manipulating blood samples in Porsche crash case on August 22. Pune court is likely to announce verdict in the bail applied by six persons accused of manipulating blood samples in Porsche crash case on August 22. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused include the juvenile’s parents; suspended Sassoon General Hospital doctors Ajay Taware and Shrihari Halnor; and alleged middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad. Currently detained at Yerawada Central Jail, they have filed bail applications.

According to the police, the juvenile’s parents hatched conspiracy and with the help of others exchanged blood samples of the minor with his mother. They also offered bribe to the doctors by using mediators.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire has argued that the accused tampered with documents and attempted to fabricate evidence on the very first day of the incident. He emphasised that evidence is crucial for the court to make a fair judgment, asserting that such manipulation of the justice system is a grave matter.

The defence team, including Harshad Nimbalkar, Sudhir Shah, Rishikesh Ganu, Prashant Patil, Prasad Kulkarni, and Shivam Nimbalkar, is representing the accused in the case. Nimbalkar said, “My client was not involved in actual accident crime. Minor did not ask him before driving the car. As far as blood swapping is concerned, my client is not in any CCTV footages recovered from hospital.”

According to Nimbalkar, a charge sheet has been filed and Sections 201 and 214 mentioned in the report are bailable offences.