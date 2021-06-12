‘Positive about international airport in Purandar, paperwork completed’: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has put the ball in the Center’s court regarding the progress of the proposed international airport to be built in Pune district, HT has learnt.

“We have completed the paperwork in terms of Purandar airport and have sent it to the Center. The state government is positive about this project,” Pawar said in Pune on Friday. By saying this Pawar hinted that now it’s up to the Center to give a green signal to the pending project.

In February 2021, Pawar had said that a report had been submitted to the Central government regarding the new site for Purandar airport.

The originally proposed site for the Pune International Airport was changed because of the opposition from the villagers in Purandar Tehsil. Then a revised proposal, with the change in the location site, was submitted to the Center for approval.

But the opposition emerged for the new site as well. Even if the Center gives a go-ahead, the land acquisition process will not be a cakewalk for the administration.

Speaking on the resistance from the locals during the land acquisition process for the developmental infrastructure projects, Pawar said that the rates of compensation money have been increased now and dialogue with the locals is essential.

“Infrastructure projects, such as the construction of airports, ring roads, dams, face opposition from some locals. This phenomenon is not recent. Dialogue is the key in such situations. Earlier, the land compensation was very less. Now, the compensation is four times that of ready reckoner. If you get four times compensation for your land, you can buy land elsewhere,” said Pawar.

A stiff resistance has also been encountered by the officials in the land acquisition process for the western part of Ring Road to be constructed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Commenting on this Pawar said that the Ring Road is necessary considering the need of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities. “I personally believe that the Ring Road is necessary for PMC, PCMC, and the district’s population. If we consider the traffic in Pune city and suburbs, then the ring road is planned by thinking for the next 50 years. The benefits of this project have to be explained to the affected people. It will be discussed with them. If someone is losing the agricultural land, then more compensation can be given,” Pawar said.