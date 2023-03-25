Post office staffers booked for monetary fraud

Pune

The accused illegally claimed commissions on TD deposited at post department sub-regional offices, so we filed a complaint against them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune city police have booked seven officials from Indian Post offices who embezzled millions of rupees from the accounts of term depositors. Officials from India Post filed a case against the perpetrators at the Vishrantwadi and Viman Tal police stations Friday. The incident happened between 2014 to 2020, said police.

A case has been registered against accused Jyotiram Mali (40), Bhagwan Naik (36), Ganesh Lande (37), Madhukar Suryavanshi (51), in Vishrantwadi police station and while accused Ramesh Bhosle, Vilas Dethe and Jyotiram Mali have been booked at Vimantal police station.

According to a complaint filed by Yogesh Veer (42), between 2014 and June 2018, accused Mali and Bhosale deputed at the Dunkirk Line post office collected 59 Term Deposits (TD) totalling ₹2.47 crore and received ₹4.95 lakh as a commission for each TD opened.

In his complaint, Veer claimed that accused Mali kept 75 per cent of the total commission and shared the remaining part with accused Bhosale, defrauding the post office.

In another FIR filed at Vimantal police station, complainant Veer claimed that from 2014 to 2018, accused Dethe, who was assigned to the Viman Nagar post office, accepted ₹45,900 from 19 depositors for investment in various schemes such as Recurring Deposit and Sukanya Samrudhi but did not enter it into Post office data. According to the complainant Veer, accused Dethe issued receipts to the respective depositors for the amount deposited regularly but misused that amount for personal gain.

In a third FIR filed at Vishrantwadi police station, Veer claimed that from 2018 to 2020, the accused at the Dighi post office received ₹18.35 lakh as a commission against TD of 274 investors totalling ₹9.62 crore and distributed it among themselves while duping the post office department.

“Post officers can get commission on TD deposits deposited at post office branches, but not at sub-regional offices,” Veer explained.

“The accused illegally claimed commissions on TD deposited at post department sub-regional offices, so we filed a complaint against them.”

Veer went on to say, “We have already received a total duped amount with interest from all accused, and they are suspended.” We have filed an FIR against them as they have committed illegal acts.”

Reacting to the development, Dattatreya Bhapkar, senior police inspector (SPI) at Vishrantwadi police station, said, “Post staffers have been booked for malpractices while accepting TD.”

“Post department has already recovered all the amount from the accused. In this case, no arrests have been made. A case has been registered at the police stations of Viman Tal and Vishrantwadi under IPC sections 406,408,468,470,471, 34, and further investigation is underway,” he confirmed.

