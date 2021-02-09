Post-Covid Pune gradually tunes back to music, organisers uphold Covid norms

IND USA
By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:24 PM IST

Despite the theatres and cultural halls only allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity in the state, Pune city is gradually regaining its cultural flavour.

The months of December, January and February are a feast for music and performing art lovers in the city. In the post Covid era, organisers of musical festivals are gradually putting their foot forward to hold traditional and popular music festivals once again.

However, with the Covid-19 threat not completely over, the form and the grandeur of the festivals have changed. The music festivals which used to be organised in open spaces are now happening indoors with 50 per cent of the total seating capacity.

Due to this restriction, many organisers are facing a budget crunch and have to adapt to new methods to manage the event.

Rahul Deshpande, a popular classical singer announced that ‘Vasantotsav’, a 14-year-old music festival dedicated to his grandfather late veteran singer Vasantrao Deshpande will be conducted in this month from February 19 to 21.

However, the festival will be held indoors at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch and after five years it will be charged with tickets for music lovers.

“As we started to get sponsors, we did not charge the audience but this year I cannot afford to organise this Mahotsav for free. We have placed tickets in affordable ranges,” said Deshpande.

“This is the birth centenary completion year of my grandfather. We had various plans to mark the celebrations, but nothing could happen because of Covid-19,” he added.

Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, Vasantotsav, Gan Saraswati Mahotsav and Swar Jhankar Mahotsav are some of the popular and prestigious annual music festivals in the city which music lovers look forward to. Due to pandemic this year, the calendar of these festivals has collapsed and with changing rules and norms issued by the government, organisers are trying to plan the events accordingly.

Planners are also demanding the operation of theatres with 100 per cent capacity.

“We are keeping a close eye on the rules. We strongly demand that the theatres should be functional with 100 per cent capacity as everything else has now opened up. In outdoor events there is still a restriction of 200 people. So, programs mostly have been moved indoors. We want to organise the Mahotsav but it has to be financially viable as well,” said Rajas Upadhye, CEO of Swar Jhankar music festival.

Swar Sagar is an annual musical festival that is being organised in Pimpri-Chinchwad since 1998. Last week, the Pimpri-Chinchwad social foundation successfully conducted the event following the protocols of Covid-19.

“The festivals used to be for three to four days on an open ground earlier but this year we only had it for two days in Acharya Atre hall with 50 per cent capacity. However, we received a very good response from music lovers. This year some of the local artists performed but we had a very good response,” said Pravin Tupe, chief coordinator of the festival.

Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav was organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, in light of the birth centenary year of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

‘Abhivadan’ a musical tribute two-day program was organised by Arya Sangit Prasarak Mandal this year. The Swar Jhankar Mahotsav has collaborated with Vasantotsav this year. Instead of having a full-fledge music festival, Swar Jhankar will organise concerts every month.

