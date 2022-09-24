Power supply restored at Lavasa after SC orders

The Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) restored power supply to Lavasa City on Friday evening after directions from the Supreme Court.

Power supply to the hill city was disconnected on September 17 after the Lavasa administration failed to pay ₹22.78 crore dues to the power utility company of the state government. Barring streetlights, power supply has been restored to essential Lavasa utilities like town hall, sewage and water treatment plants which were operating on diesel-backed power generators since last Saturday. The Resolution Professional (RP) had approached the apex court seeking relief from lack of power supply.

The MSEDCL authorities took action after it obtained an order from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in September which allowed them to terminate or suspend supply for non-payment of dues. Power disruption did not affect the general citizens at large and the public utility services were on generator backup. The dues have been pending since August 2018 and 131 connections of Lavasa Corporation had not paid the dues.

Following the disconnection, many residents took to social media to voice their concern. Resident K S Murthy tweeted “ Basic necessities denied for residents of Lavasa. Lavasa City has been cut off from power supply and water. Please spread the message and join the residents of Lavasa in their cause .“

Another resident Suresh Goswami said, “We want an end to this long pending process so that the victims get justice. The step taken by the authorities was in the right direction, but citizens should not be held accountable. ”

As many as 2,000 students from Christ University also faced severe water shortage due to disconnection in power supply.

Bharat Pawar, deputy chief PRO, MSEDCL said, “It is an issue of pending dues and the matter is pending before MSEDCL head office . Lavasa was a franchise and the issue is directly connected to the head office. If the company has failed to pay the dues, then we are duty-bound to disconnect the power supply.”

Lavasa Corporation which is a subsidiary of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had filed for bankruptcy in 2018 due to large sums of money it owes to a consortium of banks. The corporation has been taken over by the Darwin group

Several residents have been complaining about being deprived of basic services due to infrastructural bottlenecks for the past many years . The residents have positively hoped that Darwin Platform Infrastructure Limited’s (DPIL’s) winning bid for the hill city will change the infrastructural and living dynamics for them.