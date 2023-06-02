Chankan MIDC may face phase wise load shedding

PUNE

Due to a heavy storm in the area, large hoardings situated in various locations fell onto multiple power lines managed by Mahavitran on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

When the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded out an alert of a heat wave in the coming days, the Maharashtra state electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL-Mahavitaran) predicted load shedding in Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area for four days.

Now, due to a power transformer failure, the power distribution company has initiated phase-wise load shedding in the Chakan MIDC area, which may affect 3,924 consumers.

According to MSEDCL authorities, the company is facing a 10 to 15 MW (Megawatt) power loss as a result of the collapse of a 50 MVA capacity power transformer in a 400 kilovolt (KV) voltage substation. As a result, Mahavitran is working hard on load management to solve the problem.

However, due to the high demand for power, it may be necessary to temporarily regulate certain power lines in the Chakan MIDC area.

The 400 KV high voltage substation at Chakan has three power transformers of 50 MVA each, and the MIDC area receives 110 MW of electricity from the substation.

On June 1, one of the three transformers failed after midnight. According to MSEDCL authorities, the work of installing a new transformer will take at least three days more.

Commenting on the issue, Nishikant Raut, Mahavitaran’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), said, “Mahavitran is working on load management to avoid load-shedding during the summer season. However, there is a possibility of load shedding for one and a half hours in phases until Tuesday. Mahapareshan is working hard to stabilise the electricity supply to avert load shedding.”

“If necessary, phase-wise load shedding may be used in Nanekarwadi, Kuruli, MIDC area, Sara City, Force Motors, Chimbli, Alandi Phata, and Khalumbre in a rotational manner throughout the day,” he added.

These electricity lines serve a total of 3,924 residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, including 74 high-tension and 3,850 low-tension consumers. Mahavitran has asked these customers to comply if a power load restriction is required.

Box

Hoarding disconnects power of 46,000 consumers

Due to a heavy storm in the area, large hoardings situated in various locations fell onto multiple power lines managed by Mahavitran on Tuesday. Consequently, approximately 46,000 customers in Chakan and the MIDC area experienced power outages. It was observed that 90 per cent of these outages were caused solely by the hoarding fragments, while the remaining 10 per cent resulted from fallen trees and branches affecting the power system.

Mahavitran promptly commenced the task of removing the hoarding fragments and repairing the affected power lines. The power supply was gradually restored on Friday.

